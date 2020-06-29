Celebrating Black entertainers in music, film, sports, and more, the BET Awards are always a must-watch for anybody absorbed by hip-hop culture. This year, the annual ceremony took place virtually because of COVID-19 but still, it was an entertaining affair with plenty of artists getting their due shine.

With performances from DaBaby, Anderson .Paak, Megan Thee Stallion, and more, the 2020 edition of the BET Awards has come and gone and we've neatly compiled a list of all the award winners for your browsing simplicity.

Each category has been listed below and winners are listed in bold.

Congratulations to every winner and nominee from last night's show!

BET AWARDS 2020
Album of the Year

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Fever, Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
Kirk, DaBaby
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher

Best Group

Chloe x Halle
City Girls
EarthGang
Griselda
JACKBOYS
Migos

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher"
Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"
H.E.R. ft. YG, "Slide"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"
Wale ft. Jeremih, "On Chill" 

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott 

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie 

Video of the Year

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
DaBaby, "Bop"
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher"
Doja Cat, "Say So"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box" 

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor

Best New Artist

DaniLeigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae 

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational

Fred Hammond, "Alright"
John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, "I Made It Out"
Kanye West, "Follow God"
Kirk Franklin, "Just for Me"
PJ Morton ft. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, "All In His Pain"
The Clark Sisters, "Victory" 

Best Movie

"Bad Boys for Life"
"Dolemite Is My Name"
"Harriet"
"Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé"
"Just Mercy"
"Queen & Slim" 

Best Actress

Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya 

Best Actor

Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award

Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di'Allo Winston
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Storm Reid 

Sportswoman of the Year

Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles 

Sportsman of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry 

BET HER Award

Alicia Keys, "Underdog"
Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, "Brown Skin Girl"
Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, "Melanin"
Layton Greene, "I Choose"
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, "Tempo"
Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, "Afeni" 

Viewer's Choice Award

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
DaBaby, "Bop"
Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, "Hot Girl Summer"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
The Weeknd, "Heartless" 

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss'B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France) 

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act

Rema (Nigeria)
SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)