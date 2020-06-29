Celebrating Black entertainers in music, film, sports, and more, the BET Awards are always a must-watch for anybody absorbed by hip-hop culture. This year, the annual ceremony took place virtually because of COVID-19 but still, it was an entertaining affair with plenty of artists getting their due shine.

With performances from DaBaby, Anderson .Paak, Megan Thee Stallion, and more, the 2020 edition of the BET Awards has come and gone and we've neatly compiled a list of all the award winners for your browsing simplicity.

Each category has been listed below and winners are listed in bold.

Congratulations to every winner and nominee from last night's show!



Album of the Year

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Fever, Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

Kirk, DaBaby

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

EarthGang

Griselda

JACKBOYS

Migos

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher"

Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"

H.E.R. ft. YG, "Slide"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"

Wale ft. Jeremih, "On Chill"

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Video of the Year

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

DaBaby, "Bop"

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher"

Doja Cat, "Say So"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"

Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor

Best New Artist

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational

Fred Hammond, "Alright"

John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, "I Made It Out"

Kanye West, "Follow God"

Kirk Franklin, "Just for Me"

PJ Morton ft. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, "All In His Pain"

The Clark Sisters, "Victory"

Best Movie

"Bad Boys for Life"

"Dolemite Is My Name"

"Harriet"

"Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé"

"Just Mercy"

"Queen & Slim"

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Best Actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di'Allo Winston

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET HER Award

Alicia Keys, "Underdog"

Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, "Brown Skin Girl"

Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, "Melanin"

Layton Greene, "I Choose"

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, "Tempo"

Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, "Afeni"

Viewer's Choice Award

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

DaBaby, "Bop"

Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, "Hot Girl Summer"

Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

The Weeknd, "Heartless"

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss'B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act

Rema (Nigeria)

SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)