Another "Best Rappers" list has arrived and it has assuredly kicked up dust in Hip Hop. Journalist Brian "B.Dot" Miller is known for his regularly scheduled lists of who he believes has taken top spots in Hip Hop, but not everyone always agrees. These "Top," "Best," or "Mt. Rushmore" conversations may spark debates about artists and their placements in the industry, but they are discussions that have existed within Rap since the genre's inception.

According to Miller, this "Top 10 BEST Rappers of 2022 (So Far)" list comes with some conditions; he added that this is just for the first six months of 2022 and is "based on skill, performance, & relevance."

It is unclear if this is in any particular order, but this is how Miller shared his list:

The reactions poured in as people waged war after not seeing their favorites included. Viewers noted that Miller didn't highlight any women in Rap and many believed that Nicki Minaj at the very least deserved a mention. We'll let you discuss in the comments, but let us know if Miller was spot on or way off.