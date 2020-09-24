Say what you will about staying at home, but it's undeniably better when you have something to watch. Luckily, International funnyman and routinely shirtless stand-up comedian, Bert Kreischer, seeks to do just that.

He's already generating some buzz with the release of the trailer for his new docuseries with Netflix, The Cabin with Bert Kreischer.

The series is set to follow Kreischer as he steps away from the stage to enjoy some laughs in the wilderness. Of course, it comes with an expectable combination of events in the realm of camping: drinking, sitting by a campfire, axe throwing with Caitlyn Jenner. You know, the usual stuff.

While Kreischer may be best known for his humorous takes on mundane issues, he shows no signs of hesitation on recruiting A-list celebrities to keep him company while he explores the unknown. Additional slated guests include Kaley Cuoco, Anthony Anderson, Tom Segura, and Gabriel Iglesias.

Netflix’s two-minute tease of the five-episode series indicates there will be an abundance of memorable interactions to captivate viewers as Kreischer leads this “business retreat” so to speak, with his pop-culture peers.

Among the moments shared in part are group conversations, wherein Kreischer muses on more serious topics of failure, life motivation, and the desire for approval.

The hinted blend of comedy and camaraderie may serve to form an expansion of Kreischer’s brand into something mildly folksier, letting him fall deeper into the diverse hearts of viewers quarantined at home with little to do but sympathize and laugh.

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer is set to exclusively air on Netflix, starting October 13th.

