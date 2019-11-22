Bernie Sanders a real one. Last night, the Senator and presidential candidate had a campaign speech at Morehouse College in Atlanta when he decided to make a grand entrance for himself. Targeting his audience of college students, Bernie decided to pick up the energy and get the rally started by walking out to Young Thug & Travis Scott’s “Pick Up The Phone” collab, although its only Thug’s vocals that we can hear being played.

Sanders' choice in walk-out songs shouldn't come as a surprise to his supporters though. During his first presidential bid in 2016, Sanders was endorsed by numerous rappers across the country including Killer Mike, Bun B and T.I. Since relaunching his presidential campaign earlier this year for the 2020 elections, Sanders has garnered more support from the hip-hop community like Cardi B, who back in July endorsed Sanders in a public statement on IG. "Not me, US. Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country," Cardi wrote in her Instagram post. "A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you had the opportunity to have a question answered by a democratic candidate what would it be ? I got a lot of submission and selected the most popular questions to get answered. Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all. Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country."

Check out another clip of Bernie walking out to "Pick Up the Phone" below.