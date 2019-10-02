With the Democratic debates scheduled for mid-October, friend of hip-hop Bernie Sanders may very well be sitting them out. It has been reported that the senator, who has been campaigning for a shot at the 2020 Presidency, recently underwent an emergency heart surgery. According to CNN, Sanders was campaigning in Vegas when he was hit with chest pains, prompting him to visit medical professionals. It was then discovered that he had a blocked artery, which ultimately required surgical intervention.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

His advisor Jeff Weaver issued a statement, confirming that Bernie was on the road to recovery, and wouldn't be sidelined for long. "Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits," he explains, via CNN. "He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates."

It's great to hear that Sanders is feeling better, but one has to wonder if his detractors will use this setback as ammunition once the race heats up. Politics aside, we hope that Bernie can nip this one in the bud, as it would be a shame to see him fall out of contention over a medical issue. Not like this, as they say.

[via]