Bernie Sanders is currently taking the lead in the political race in America but one recent comment he made may have set him back just a little. The 78-year-old stopped off at South Carolina HBCU Benedict College on his campaign trail and was asked by a Black male student for some advice. “If I were your son, what advice would you give to me the next time I’m pulled over by a police officer?" the student asked, as seen in the video below.



Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

"Identify who the police officer is [...] and I would respect what they are doing so that you don’t get shot in the back of the head," he answered, making it clear that officers have to be responsible for their actions.

As we know, there's been endless video proof of Black individuals who have very well respected an officer's inquiry but it still leads to unfortunate deaths of innocent individuals.

"Sen. Sanders has no clue what it is to be young, black and male (or female, or just black) Being polite and respectful to police officers doesn't stop their bullets (or systemic racism) Please refrain from dispensing schmaltz to our youth Bernie," one Twitter user responded. Peep more responses below and let us know what you think.