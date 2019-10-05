Senator Bernie Sanders was hospitalized earlier this week after suffering a heart attack, his campaign teams confirmed. Sanders was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas recently and shared a statement thanking the staff at the facility.

"I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided," the statement from Bernie Sanders reads. "After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work."

His physicians confirmed that he suffered a "myocardial infarction" which is the medical term for a heart attack. Thankfully, they put in work, placed two stents in a clogged coronary artery before things for worse. They said that "all other arteries were normal."

Following his release from the hospital, he's been instructed to schedule a follow-up appointment with a personal physician. Although he did receive the care he needed, he spun the medical emergency to tie into his campaign.

"Thanks for all the well wishes. I'm feeling good. I'm fortunate to have good health care and great doctors and nurses helping me to recover," he wrote." "None of us know when a medical emergency might affect us. And no one should fear going bankrupt if it occurs. Medicare for All!"

