Following the events that happened at the Capitol building on January 6th, many Americans were begging for a smooth inauguration ceremony for President Joe Biden and VP this Wednesday (January 20). While the event did go smoothly, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders' and his park and mitten combo ended up stealing the show, quickly becoming the most-talked-about moment from the ceremony. He opened up about the viral moment in an interview on Seth Meyers' Late Night the following day, explaining that he was simply trying to keep warm.

"Not at all," the senator explained when asked if he was aware of the meme developing from his inauguration look. "I was just sitting there, trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what's going on." He then went on to shout out the Vermont woman who knitted the mittens he donned. Considering the success of the meme, it is no wonder why the senator is now using its likeness for an act of philanthropy.

As seen on the Bernie campaign store, the sold-out sweatshirts dubbed the "Chairman Sanders Crewneck" features an image of the now-iconic photo of Sanders in mittens and a cozy jacket. All the proceeds made from the sweatshirts will go to the Vermont non-profit Meals on Wheels Vermont, which delivers food to people in need in the area for people who cannot do it themselves. The demand has increased for their services since the pandemic.

There's been no word yet from Bernie's camp on when the restock could happen, but we'll keep you updated as the story develops.

