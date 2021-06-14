The late Bernie Mac's life story will be transformed into a new biopic from John Legend's production company. An announcement of the film's development was made last week but many have wondered who will take on the leading role. Well, it looks like Mac's daughter, has already identified two actors that she believe will best fit the role and do her father justice on screen.



Je'Niece McCullough, Mac's daughter, spoke to TMZ about the news of the biopic. She said that she's been asked on numerous occasions about who she believes could be cast to play her father. Aldis Hodge is among the names that she said would be great as Bernie Mac. Hodge has previously taken on roles in films like Hidden Figures. Je'Niece said she thinks that he's an incredible actor with a complexion similar to Bernie's. Plus, Hodge has already been a success in biopics such as Straight Outta Compton where he played the role of MC Ren.

The other name she suggested would be a good fit is a bit out of the left field. Je'Niece said YouTuber Mark Phillips would be her other choice because of the similarities he shares with her father. She said he's humorous with the acting abilities to truly represent her father.

The Bernie Mac biopic is in partnership with Legend's company Get Lifted and Mac's estate.

