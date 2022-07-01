mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Berner Toasts The Success On "Cold Champagne For Lunch"

Aron A.
July 01, 2022 16:47
Cold Champagne For Lunch
Berner

Berner reflects on the hard work on his new single, "Cold Champagne For Lunch."


Berner is one of the hardest-working rappers. Period. Between his multi-million dollar cannabis empire and releasing numerous projects a year, there's no doubt that his work ethic is practically unmatched. Today, he toasts to the success and all of the labor he's put in  over the years with his latest single, "Cold Champagne For Lunch." TraxxxFDR cooks up a soulful and spacey beat that allows Berner to reflect on the years of work that it took to be in the situation he's in today.

Berner closed out 2021 with the release of his latest project, GOTTI which included interludes from lost John Gotti audio. Around the same time, he revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer. As of March 2022, he has been cancer-free. 

Check his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Blue hunnids in a briefcase
In a European, flying on the freeway
Only wear these Air Forces once
And still keep work in the trunk

Berner
