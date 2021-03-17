Berner Links With Tunde & G.T. On "New Era"

Surprisingly, we're three months into 2021 and we've yet to receive a single project from Berner. It's only shocking because of how quickly he's known to turn around projects. In the past two years, he's released ten projects in total including collaborative projects with Curren$y, B-Real, and more.

It seems like Berner will be taking on a more international theme on his next project. The cannabis mogul teamed up with Tunde for their forthcoming collaborative project, They Land Better In Manchester. Today, the two rappers connected alongside G.T., who just dropped a new project, for their new collaboration, "New Era." Tackling a psychedelic soul sample, the three rappers get on their big boss talk with laid back flows on this one.

Check out their new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Wakin' up at 5 a.m., unloadin' a truck

Copped this shit all off the strength, I ain't pay a buck

I ain't been to the hood in a minute but I stay in touch

Still I park a foreign on the block, chill, smoke some Runtz