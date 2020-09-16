mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Berner Introduces Alter Ego "Russ Bufalino: The Quiet Don" On New Album

Aron A.
September 16, 2020 15:50
Russ Bufalino: The Quiet Don
Berner

Berner enlists DMX, Wiz Khalifa, G Herbo, and more for his latest project, "Russ Bufalino: The Quiet Don."


"The Quiet Don" is a truly fitting title for hip-hop's reigning king of cannabis, Berner. Over the course of the past decade, Berner's established himself as a prolific MC and a cannabis mogul with the Cookies strain. Though you can imagine that working in the cannabis industry is time-consuming, Berner manages to put out numerous projects a year.

Today, Berner released his latest project, Russ Bufalino: The Quiet Don. Serving as his official follow-up to The Warning, his joint project with R-Mean, Berner's latest project is 17 songs in length with a star-studded tracklist including appearances from DMX, Wiz Khalifa, Trippie Redd, Damian Marley, Tee Grizzley, G Herbo, and many more. It's Berner's first solo project of the year, and third overall. Check it out below and let us know what your favorite track is in the comments. 

