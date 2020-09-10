Berner Hotboxes The Booth On "100 Joints (20 Joints Part 2)"

Berner is arguably the hardest working man in both the rap and the cannabis industry. Between running the Cookies brand, and the prolific amount of music he puts out annually, Berner doesn't stop grinding. This week, he prepares for the release of his third project of the year, Russ Bufalino and he dropped off some heat for fans to get a taste of what he's cooking up next.

For those who've been following Berner, "20 Joints" remains one of the most iconic joints in his expansive catalog. The rapper released the sequel, "100 Joints (20 Joints Part 2)" today. Berner brings a funky West Coast vibe on this record with 808s bangin' and a flow that sounds inspired by the great Too $hort. The new single arrived alongside his collaboration with Tee Grizzley, "R.I.P." Check out Berner's new single below and keep your eyes peeled for Russ Bufalino dropping Sept. 16.

Quotable Lyrics

When you see Bern, it's a light show

Hella bags of the fire like a pyro

Keep a gun clean, it's a cold world

Just took 100 thousand outta o' girl



