Berner Enlists Wiz Khalifa & Snoop Dogg For RZA-Produced "La Plaza"`

Berner's getting ready to release his forthcoming project, La Plaza which is expected to drop next month. Ahead of its release, he came through with a massive track with three new names. Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg feature on the record while Wu-Tang Clan's defacto leader RZA provides A1 production. Berner holds down the first verse but Wiz Khalifa channels some Nate Dogg vibes on the hook and holds down the third verse. Snoop Dogg comes through and bodies the second verse of the track, reminding everyone about the type of privileges he has. "I puff from the streets to the suites/ 'Dogg, you gon' go to jail,' mothafuck the police/ See, I ain't never give a fuck about the law/ I smoke everywhere I go, even in Little Rock, Arkansas," Snoop raps.

Berner's forthcoming project, La Plaza drops on November 11th.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm fresh off a mothafuckin' piece of good pussy

Now, I'm with my nephew, blowin' on some cookies

Intergalactic, the sky's a fraction

Take it out the plastic, now light it, and pass it