Berner Drops Off New Single "TD"

You have to wonder when Berner sleeps. Between running a highly successful cannabis company that continues to thrive and dominate the industry and his prolific career as a rapper, Berner has proven that his hustle is unmatched. Each year, he unloads at least three projects and that's the minimum.

It was only a few months ago when he released his joint effort with UK rapper Tunde, titled, They Land Better In Manchester. This weekend, the rapper kicked off the campaign for its follow-up Paulie Cicero with his new single, "TD." Airy vocal samples and Detroit-meets-Cali bass carries the production while Berner's smoked-out flow details his entrepreneurial hustle.

Keep your eyes peeled for Berner's new project, Paulie Cicero dropping this Friday, May 14th. Peep the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm buying land, all cash, fuck a bank loan

I'm where the dank's grown with all my gold chains on

I'm from the city where all the legends get slept on

Cats left me out the mix, it made my cheque long

