Berner Delivers "GOTTI" Deluxe Ft. Lil Durk

Aron A.
January 21, 2022 10:00
GOTTI (Deluxe)
Berner

Berner shares the deluxe edition of "GOTTI" including a new collaboration with Lil Durk.


Berner's GOTTI could be one of his best projects to date. Stacked with 19 songs in total with an all-star line-up of collaborators, including Future, Nas, and Rick Ross, among others, Berner put his lyrical prowess and songwriting abilities on display with the best of them.

It's been a little over a month since he dropped off the album but he's finally returned with the deluxe edition of the project. While most artists are re-releasing projects with nearly another body of work attached to it, Berner keeps it short and sweet with the addition of two new songs including "Make It Look Easy" with Lil Durk and "Whiplash.

Press play on the deluxe edition of GOTTI below and sound off with your favorite track in the comments. 

Berner Lil Durk
