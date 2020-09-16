Berner Connects With DMX On "Foolish"

Berner is back with new heat. The rapper came through earlier today with his latest project, Russ Bufalino: The Quiet Don. Berner might not be the highest-charting rapper in the game but he does have the reach of someone he does. His projects always have solid collaborations with legendary figures and his latest is no different.

Though G Herbo, Tee Grizzley, and Wiz Khalifa make appearances on the project, perhaps the biggest collab of all is "Foolish" ft. DMX. Sped up piano chords and high pitch vocal samples deliver this sense of loneliness to the beat while Berner and X take center stage. X kicks things off with vengeance on his mind. "Fuck I need a glock for?/ I done fucked a lot of bitches already/ So, what's one more?," X raps on his verse.

Contrasting the muffled aggression in X's voice, Berner slides through on his smooth player shit detailing the boss moves he makes and a business owner and rapper.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Brains on the wall like paint

Because I don't need to know what it is to know what it ain't

Ain't a fuckin' thing fake about me, the devils print so much

Try ruinin' my life, but what the snake do without me?

