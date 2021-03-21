mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Berner & Tunde Connect For Their New Project "They Land Better In Manchester"

Aron A.
March 21, 2021
They Land Better In Manchester
Berner & Tunde

Berner and Tunde team up for a quick collaborative EP.


Berner truly is one of the hardest working men in the rap game right now. He spends countless hours in the studio and just as many growing the Cookies brand into a globally renowned cannabis empire. But even with the many hustles, music still remains his forefront and he's known for releasing more music than most.

This week, the rapper returned with his first drop of the year. Teaming up with Tunde, the two rappers connect for They Land Better In Manchester. The project is six tracks in total with a run time of a little over 21 minutes. Though a short project, Cozmo, G.T., and Aystar make cameos across the tracklist.

Check out the new collaborative project from Burner and Tunde below. Sound off in the comments with your favorite track. 

