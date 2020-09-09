mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Berner & Tee Grizzley Team Up On "R.I.P"

Aron A.
September 09, 2020 16:52
353 Views
Berner and Tee Grizzley connect for an eerie banger with, "R.I.P."


When you're talking about the most consistent rappers in the game, Berner's name has to come up. There aren't many like him who deliver numerous quality bodies of work at such a rapid pace. Though he's only recently removed from his latest joint project with R-Mean, he's back in action prepping a new album. 

Berner's steady gearing up for the release of Russ Bufalino and delivered a banger to kick off the campaign. He teams up with Tee Grizzley for his latest record, "R.I.P." Over a lonely vocal sample pitched up and looming bass, Berner and Tee Grizzley detail being counted out and prospering in the face of adversity. 

Berner's new project Russ Bufalino comes out this week on September 16th. You checkin' for that? Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
My vision blurry from the psychedelics
Another store, I know my rivals felt it
Pre-sale everything, you have to try and sell it
Own half the marketshare, I'm gettin' kind of selfish

