Berner & Lil Durk "Make It Look Easy" On Their New Collab

Berner's latest album is stacked with features. Future, Rick Ross, Nas, Jadakiss, Wiz Khalifa, and many more. Plus, the interludes across the project come from exclusive tapes from the feds investigating John Gotti. It's his biggest and most cohesive body of work to date.

This week, the rapper returned with the official deluxe edition of the project, boasting two additional joints and a new feature from Lil Durk. The two rappers connect on "Make It Look Easy," a balance of Durk's pain-riddled melodies and Berner's smooth, and laidback flows. Durk brings it back to the streets of Chicago in his verse, detailing imprisonment and death as a common occurrence. Berner details the challenges of a boss, from his early come up in the cannabis industry in California to running a leading marijuana brand with Cookies.

Quotable Lyrics

We fly cash when the mail's high

Six bitches on Southwest

Money orders, big faces

Been six days without rest