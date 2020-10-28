mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Berner & Larry June Team Up For "Cooks & Orange Juice"

Aron A.
October 27, 2020 20:58
CoverCover

Cooks & Orange Juice
Berner & Larry June

Berner & Larry June offer something to smoke to on their latest project, "Cooks & Orange Juice."


Berner and Larry June have cooked up something for the wake-and-bakes. The two rappers teamed up to release their new joint project, Cooks & Orange Juice, a seven-track EP of songs suited to kick off the morning smoke sessions. The project is seven songs in length with Devin The Dude serving as the sole feature on the project. However, the production on the project includes Sledgren, Sap, Cozmo, Vidal Garcia, TJ Murphy, Scott Storch, and Cardo.

Berner and Larry June have been killing things all year 'round. For Larry, Cooks & Orange Juice serves as his fifth project of the year following the Harry Fraud-produced, Keep Going. As for Berner, this project marks his fourth following his last solo offering, Russ Bufalino: The Quiet Don.

Peep Cooks & Orange Juice below. 

Berner Larry June Devin The Dude
