Berner & Curren$y Enlist Mozzy For "Pheno Grigio" Title Track

If you think of hip-hop's top stoners, Berner and Curren$y have to come to mind. Not only do they rap about weed but they're both quite invested in the cannabis industry as well. It came as no surprise when the two rappers announced that they'd be joining forces for a new project, Pheno Grigio, which they blessed us with earlier today. The project's title track is one of the many highlights of the project. Featuring Mozzy, the three rappers deliver a hookless record where they get reflective in a cloud of kush smoke. Berner kicks things off with a reflective verse, reminiscing on all of the blessings in his life before Curren$y laid back flow that's on a more braggadocious vibe. Mozzy comes through on the last verse, closing things off with a potent verse, juxtaposing the street life to becoming a prominent figure in the rap game.

Peep the record below and check out the rest of Pheno Grigio here.

Quotable Lyrics

Respect the transition, I come from a life of crime

Well, 40 pops a better, a lack of confidence in 9's

This Rollie ain't for flexin', it just compliments the time

Can't stand the taste of Raws, we only smokin' out of vibes

And if your bookie ain't from Berner, then politely I decline