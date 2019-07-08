mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Berner & Curren$y Enlist Mozzy For "Pheno Grigio" Title Track

Aron A.
July 08, 2019 19:32
Pheno Grigio
Berner & Curren$y Feat. Mozzy

Berner and Curren$y drop off their new joint project, "Pheno Grigio."


If you think of hip-hop's top stoners, Berner and Curren$y have to come to mind. Not only do they rap about weed but they're both quite invested in the cannabis industry as well. It came as no surprise when the two rappers announced that they'd be joining forces for a new project, Pheno Grigio, which they blessed us with earlier today. The project's title track is one of the many highlights of the project. Featuring Mozzy, the three rappers deliver a hookless record where they get reflective in a cloud of kush smoke. Berner kicks things off with a reflective verse, reminiscing on all of the blessings in his life before Curren$y laid back flow that's on a more braggadocious vibe. Mozzy comes through on the last verse, closing things off with a potent verse, juxtaposing the street life to becoming a prominent figure in the rap game.

Peep the record below and check out the rest of Pheno Grigio here. 

Quotable Lyrics
Respect the transition, I come from a life of crime
Well, 40 pops a better, a lack of confidence in 9's
This Rollie ain't for flexin', it just compliments the time
Can't stand the taste of Raws, we only smokin' out of vibes
And if your bookie ain't from Berner, then politely I decline

Berner
Berner Curren$y Mozzy
