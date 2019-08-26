mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Berhana Previews Project With Funky New "Health Food" Single

Milca P.
August 26, 2019 04:58
104 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Health Food
Berhana

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Berhana returns,


Atlanta-based alt-R&b torchbearer Berhana is slated to arrive with a new full-length offering later on this year and just before it gets here, he has supplied listeners with a funky and delightful new listen with his "health Food" joint.

The track is laced in the typical funk and soul influences that color Berhana's catalog as he also debuts a set of visuals that embody his routine retro aesthetics as 16mm film captures the hyphenate before a green screen in zany takes.

If "Health Food" is any indication, whatever Berhana is cooking up is sure to be a goodie. But until that arrives, dive into his latest below.

Quotable Lyrics

I suppose
I want you to myself
Your peach give me good health
I need you, need you, need you
Bad batch I'll bite the belt

Berhana
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  104
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Berhana new music Songs health food r&b rnb atlanta
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Berhana Previews Project With Funky New "Health Food" Single
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject