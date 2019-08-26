Berhana Previews Project With Funky New "Health Food" Single

Atlanta-based alt-R&b torchbearer Berhana is slated to arrive with a new full-length offering later on this year and just before it gets here, he has supplied listeners with a funky and delightful new listen with his "health Food" joint.

The track is laced in the typical funk and soul influences that color Berhana's catalog as he also debuts a set of visuals that embody his routine retro aesthetics as 16mm film captures the hyphenate before a green screen in zany takes.

If "Health Food" is any indication, whatever Berhana is cooking up is sure to be a goodie. But until that arrives, dive into his latest below.

Quotable Lyrics

I suppose

I want you to myself

Your peach give me good health

I need you, need you, need you

Bad batch I'll bite the belt