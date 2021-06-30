His daughter Coi Leray may have been nominated for her first BET award this year, but Benzino still wasn't impressed by what the network had to offer. There were many unforgettable moments during the ceremony including the Ruff Ryders honoring DMX, the ladies of Rap honoring Queen Latifah with a Lifetime Achievement Award, and who can forget that steamy, yet controversial kiss Lil Nas X had at the end of his performance.

Thousands of people took to social media to complain about Lil Nas X, including Benzino who called for the Source Awards to make a return. "That sh*t BET pulled yesterday was lame asf," he wrote in a text image.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

"It was too uncomfortable, too irresponsible, too forced and too irrelevant to the awards," he continued. "Homie ain't even hot like that for music anymore anyway. It's a shame what all this is comming too. I wish I has the backing to bring the Source Awards back." He wasn't quite finished and continued his thoughts in the caption.

"I bought ol town road for ZINO, he knows every word but all the satanic sh*t I’m just not with," Benzino added. He questioned how parents were supposed to explain Lil Nas X's performance to their children while insisting he has "respect and love for the gay community." He added, "I could see if he was pooping but it was unexpected and unnecessary. I didn’t care for the Madonna kiss either. I could see if they way dating."

"Now I hope I don’t offend anyone because this post wasn’t meant for that." Check out his post below and let us know if you agree with Benzino.