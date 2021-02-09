The saga between Eminem and Benzino continues. It's been nearly two decades and Benzino has continued throwing shots at the Detroit rapper. He hasn't heard a response directly from Em but Royce offered a few disrespectful barbs in defense of his friend. Things did proceed to get ugly with Royce dragging Benzino's daughter, Coi Leray, into the equation.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

No one's heard much since then but it appears that Benzino is willing to squash his feud with Eminem and Royce under one condition: they duke it out in the boxing ring. During an IG live with Queenzflip, Benzino revealed that "at 55-and-a-half" years old, he believes he has the strength to beat both rappers in the ring. Flipz already explained that Royce declined the offer. "I will fight any one of these n***as. At 55-and-a-half-years-old. I will step in the ring with any of these n***as. I feel like I'm in great shape," he said before revealing he never actually boxed in his life. "I would love to step in the ring with Royce or Eminem. And we can do it like men. We got gloves on. The fuck? Then after, we can shake hands and all of this will be over with."

The majority of the Instagram Live revolved around Benzino feeling like he deserves apologies from everyone. Instead of verbally assaulting Benzino, Royce Da 5'9" opted to test out his editing skills by creating a highlight reel. "I was bored tonight so I figured I’d work on my editing skills ... And without further a due, I give you @queenzflip and the Amazingly delusional, Ray 'You owe me a Pology' Benzino," he wrote.

Check Royce's post below.