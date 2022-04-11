Benzino has been quite relevant the past few weeks. From airing the news of his daughter Coi Leray's collab with Nicki Minaj to sharing his opinion on the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident, the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star is doing a good job at becoming a trending topic.

However, he might have overdone it this time. The former rapper is in the hot seat after doing an interview with Vlad TV. In the video, the 56-year-old speaks on homosexuality. "When I grew up in Boston," he started, "... I didn't grow up around people who were gay. I rarely seen it." He went on to say that just as straight people can be great or a**holes, so can gay people.

"I think the biggest thing is, how does somebody become gay?" Immediately after posing his question, he recanted by saying he didn't want to dive into that subject. Instead, he brought up his daughter's experience.

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

While on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj following the release of their joint single, "Blick Blick", Nicki asked her if she was lesbian. "No, I like d*ck," she responded. The "Super Bass" rapper then asked if she was bisexual, to which she stated, "No, i ate p*ssy before though, but it just wasn't for me... I like a man's touch."

Benzino used that to defend his argument by saying, "Coi making that statement kind of gives a little clarity to the situation... You think to yourself, 'Well why did she think that?' Because there was nobody gay in our family for her to grow up around to be gay."

Watch his interview below.



