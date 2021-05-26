According to Benzino, Coi Leray isn’t his only child making be moves in the music industry. While on Instagram Live, he announced that his son, known as Chavo, got a record deal with Interscope when he was just nine years old. He also shared Chavo is currently working with producer Playboy Carti’s Pierre Bourne and “just got about a $75,000 streaming check.”

With origins in the Soundcloud scene, Chavo found his home in the supergroup Sosshouse, along with Pierre, Jelly, Bermuda Yae, J Billz, Sharc, and Fraizer Trill. His upcoming project, Chavo’s World 2 was exclusively produced by good friend Pierre Bourne and elevated with features from little sis Coi Leray. The project and tracklist were announced in March, but fans are still waiting on an official release date.

To close, Benzino added the bold statement, “that’s two kids, who got major deals by these nuts.”

Interestingly, he then went into a rant about how well he knows Coi, when just a few months ago the father-daughter pair were publicly airing out family issues on social media. After so much talk about Benzino’s parenting skills, he seems to be recreating his image by promoting his children while he rides the wave from recent publicity, too.

