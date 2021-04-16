There have been repeated messy moments on social media between Benzino and his daughter Coi Leray, but things may be back on track. Recently, Coi took to Twitter to share that she loves her father no matter what they go through, and this was a welcomed message by her fans considering their past. The father-daughter duo had a back-and-forth online where the rapper called out her dad and the reality star responded by saying he's never felt so disrespected.

Benzino addressed Leray's recent declaration of love, and surprisingly, it wasn't appreciated. He believed that his daughter's message wasn't sincere because she hadn't contacted him privately, but a new series of screenshots shots that they've mended fences.



Amy Sussman / Stringer / Getty Images

"I have one daughter on this earth and I love her dearly," Benzino wrote in a caption to a screenshot of his DM conversation with Leray. "All this drama is over now, please respect that and move on." Elsewhere he added, "Love you more CC and I'm sorry, if you felt wasn't there when you needed me I should've been and I truly apologize, no excuses [red heart emoji]."

He finished his latter message with the hashtag "#nomoreparties." Check out the posts below.