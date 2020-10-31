Funk Flex was on one this week when he decided to randomly target T.I. Though it seems like the root of his issues had to do with music, he decided to bring up T.I.'s CrimeStopper commercial. This was apparently an attempt to discredit T.I. as the King Of The South. "I don't take you serious. You testified and you make CrimeStoppers videos," Flex said. "There's nothing wrong with that but we ain't the same," he continued before calling T.I. a clown.

Benzino evidently took issue with the matter and came to T.I.'s defense with a simple message to Flex -- "Shut the fuck up and play music." The rapper shared a nearly 8-minute long video where he aired out Funk Flex for his position on T.I.'s CrimeStoppers video, especially in the midst of so much division in the U.S.

"So in a few days there could be a civil war with the other side and flex would rather another black man @troubleman31 do 15 years rather than him to a 30 sec commercial because of his influence to reach the youth to get a lighter sentence and be home with his family," Benzino wrote in the caption. In the video, Benzino suggested there are "personal issues" between Flex and Tip from years ago.

Benzino debunked this theory surrounding T.I. being a snitch because of the CrimeStoppers video. Some have said that it encouraging snitching so it's indirectly ratting while others, like Benzino, regarded it as just a commercial to get him less time. "You don't think that the n***a that Tip allegedly snitched on would be actually saying something? In outrage, making statements himself?" Benzino asked.



Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

"We know for a fact Flex ain't never been involved with no gangsta sh*t. He just runs his gums up in there in that little studio. We know that for a fact. Never been involved in no gangsta shit, ever. He just screams and yells," Benzino added before clarifying that he doesn't condone snitching. "We know for a fact if Funk Flex ever got involved in some gangsta shit. We know, for a fact, that if he was offered to do a commercial, that mothafucka would do a whole movie to stay out of jail."

Ultimately, Benzino explained his grievances stemmed from Funk Flex using his influence, in the current climate of America, to perpetuate negativity. However, he also added that Flex goes on the radio to talk crazy while moving around with security.



Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images

"Flex said out of his own mouth the commercial was okay if it were civilians. Who the fuck you think he did it for? You think he did the commercial for rappers?" Benzino said. "Flex didn't go that hard on Tekashi and we know the people he snitched on. When there were rumors of 50 being a snitch, Flex didn't say shit to him because he was aligned with 50. Flex, shut the fuck up. You ain't no gangsta so you ain't in no position to talk gangsta shit. You ain't never been in a position to go to jail other than when you was beatin' on your wife. When you was puttin' hands on a woman."

Check out the full video below.