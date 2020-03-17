The world has watched as Benzino and Althea Heart's relationship has unfolded. The hip hop mogul first introduced his lady on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta in the show's third season back in 2014. From the start, their relationship was a rocky one, and they moved from VH1 to WEtv when they joined Marriage Boot Camp. Benzino and Althea married in 2016 and welcomed a son together, but the arguments haven't ceased between the two. Over the years, Althea has been arrested on multiple occasions for allegedly physically abusing Benzino.



Jonathan Leibson / Stringer / Getty Images

The pair are currently featured on Love Goals where they are attempting to work out their differences with the help of a therapist. Other couples on the show include former Basketball Wives star Sundy Carter and her man Breyon Williams; former NFL wide receiver Dwayne Bowe and his wife Theresa; and Spinderella along with her fiancé Q Coleman.

In a recent episode, Benzino and Althea Heart were involved in a heated emotional exchange as they discussed their rock bottom moments. "It's too much!" she said. "I've been locked up twice! I be wanting to explode, but I'm a mother and I don't want to be behind bars." Benzino told her all she needs to do is to keep her hands to herself. "Don't swing on me, don't yell at me in front of the judge," he said.

Althea responded by accusing Benzino of provoking her into those moments. She eventually stormed off as Benzino continued to argue. Elsewhere, the two managed to share a touching moment without yelling as they told each other what they admired most about one another. Check out two clips from Love Goals on OWN below.