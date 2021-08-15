Benny The Butcher's "The Iron Curtain" Offers Up Some Haunting Vibes

Benny The Butcher has been dominant over these last couple of years and every few months, you can expect to hear him on some new music. The Griselda artist has been one of the most consistent artists out and whenever a new project comes from his camp, you can expect it to be quality. On Friday, the Buffalo-native came through with Pyrex Picassowhich is a short but sweet EP that features some great songs, including a tantalizing new joint called "The Iron Curtain."

This is a track that contains some incredible samples that offer a haunting Castlevania-type vibe. As always, Benny's bars help to steal the show here, and overall, it's a song that will get Griselda fans excited. You can never go wrong with some Benny The Butcher on the weekend, so give this track a spin, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m black royalty (Royalty)

With black lawyers, I ate off the black market, so good luck blackballing in me

The ghost of ‘Chine Gun Black hauntin’ me

I feel like I’m nuts ’cause every time I count up, them racks talk to me (Them racks talk to me)