Benny The Butcher's BSF Knock Down Doors On "In Love With The Streets"

Though Westside Gunn and Conway have become the two most notable members of Griselda Records, Benny The Butcher is formally establishing himself as a boss and top-tier rapper in his own right. This week, he released the long-awaited BSF Gangsta Grillz mixtape, Benny The Butcher x Gangsta Grillz Presents Black Soprano Family. Though Benny does make several appearances, the project is more so a platform to introduce other members of the collective.

Heem and Jonesy have several stand-out moments on the project but together, they join forces on "In Love With The Streets." An atmospheric vocal sample kicks in at the top as Heem and Jonesy paint a vivid portrayal of the streets of Buffalo, NY. Heem kicks things off with militance as he details street warfare

"It’s been one of my dreams to do a label deal and put my homies in position to win. I want to expose the talent from my area and I want to expose the world to the talent they may not have heard unless I bring it to you," Benny said in a statement about the project.

Quotable Lyrics

I been on the stoop in Timberland boots

Frontline with my rifle like a militant troop

They tell me chill but fuck that, I'm ready to shoot

I was young Biggie Smalls, made 'em gimme the loot

Cousin' crippin', uncle blood, and the Gs showed me love

Know a couple Latin Kings that'll fill you with some slugs