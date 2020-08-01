mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Benny The Butcher's BSF Knock Down Doors On "In Love With The Streets"

Aron A.
August 01, 2020 08:52
In Love With The Streets
Black Soprano Family Feat. Heem & Jonesy

Benny The Butcher introduces BSF members Heem and Jonesy on "Benny The Butcher x Gangsta Grillz Presents Black Soprano Family."


Though Westside Gunn and Conway have become the two most notable members of Griselda Records, Benny The Butcher is formally establishing himself as a boss and top-tier rapper in his own right. This week, he released the long-awaited BSF Gangsta Grillz mixtape, Benny The Butcher x Gangsta Grillz Presents Black Soprano Family. Though Benny does make several appearances, the project is more so a platform to introduce other members of the collective.

Heem and Jonesy have several stand-out moments on the project but together, they join forces on "In Love With The Streets." An atmospheric vocal sample kicks in at the top as Heem and Jonesy paint a vivid portrayal of the streets of Buffalo, NY. Heem kicks things off with militance as he details street warfare

"It’s been one of my dreams to do a label deal and put my homies in position to win. I want to expose the talent from my area and I want to expose the world to the talent they may not have heard unless I bring it to you," Benny said in a statement about the project.

Quotable Lyrics
I been on the stoop in Timberland boots
Frontline with my rifle like a militant troop
They tell me chill but fuck that, I'm ready to shoot
I was young Biggie Smalls, made 'em gimme the loot
Cousin' crippin', uncle blood, and the Gs showed me love
Know a couple Latin Kings that'll fill you with some slugs

