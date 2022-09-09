Benny The Butcher's B$F Declare "Long Live DJ Shay" On New Project

Griselda's dominated the rap game in the past two years but in the midst of their ascension, tragedy struck when news of DJ Shay's death emerged. Today, Benny The Butcher and The Black Soprano Family keep his name alive with the release of their new project, Long Live DJ Shay. With members of Griselda, like Westside Gunn, Stove God Cooks and Conway, across the tracklist, Benny The Butcher largely steps back to allow his team to shine on the 14-song project, which was entirely mixed by Young Guru.

"Long Live DJ Shay! We put so much into this knowing he is watching down on us, and I know this is gonna wake everyone up,” Benny The Butcher said in a statement. “B$F is the biggest. I promise you we them ones. The album is top-notch; from production to the rhymes and it’s entirely mixed by the legendary Young Guru, so I know it’s gone pop out ya speakers the right way."

Check the project out below.