There are a handful of artists whose voices are coveted by their peers. You don't have to go far to hear rappers speak about those that they hope to collaborate with and Benny The Butcher made it clear during his recent visit to The Breakfast Club that he is ready to share lyrical space with Jay-Z. The Def Jam signee has been rolling out Tana Talk 4 and made a mention of Hov when speaking about his desire to snag a verse from the Rac Nation icon.

"I definitely sent him some sh*t," said Benny. "Like, 'Yo, what you think about this. This some new sh*t, yo.'" Charlamagne Tha God asked if Jay has "got on anything yet," but Benny said it hasn't happened at the moment.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"No he hasn't. He hasn't. He hasn't got on nothin' yet," said the rapper. "Hov not thinking about rap, I'mma be honest with you. And when he do, it's like a 'eureka!' moment. He's just thinkin' about it in that moment, it's not like he had his brain on it, but I'm dying to get—that's like one of my—my sh*t is...I need me a Hov verse and I need me that Roc-a-Fella chain."

"I'm auditioning for that Roc-a-Fella chain," Benny insisted. "I need my sh*t." He admitted that you're not supposed to ask Jay-Z for things like that, but he's an "eastside Buffalo n*gga." Benny joked, "I'm throwin' hints!"

Check out the clip as well as Benny The Butcher's full interview with The Breakfast Club below.