Griselda lyricist Benny The Butcher is getting ready to drop his first project of the year, and by his own admission, the follow-up to his recent Burden Of Proof is set to be another classic. After previously teasing the March 19th release date for The Plugs I Met 2, the Harry Fraud-produced sequel to his acclaimed 2019 EP, Benny has returned to share a glimpse at the cinematic album cover.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Once again drawn from the classic Brian De Palma film Scarface, the picture depicts a stylized image of Tony Montana's meeting with Alejandro Sosa. Alongside the image, Benny opted to share a brief hype-inducing message, though he maintained that the work would ultimately speak for itself.

"Me and @harryfraud linked up on ni**as I could sit here and type a bunch of shit but y’all know my work and if u don’t where the fuck u been," writes The Butcher, prompting a surge of excited comment from some of his hip-hop peers. Curren$y chimed in with "There it go," while Lloyd Banks opted to deliver three fire emojis for good measure; we can only hope to see verses from both parties. On that note, The Butcher has decided to keep the features under wraps for now. It should be noted that the first Plugs I Met had appearances from Black Thought, Pusha T, Jadakiss, Conway The Machine, and more.

Look for The Plugs I Met 2 to land on March 19th. For more from Benny, read our exclusive interview with the Buffalo emcee right here.