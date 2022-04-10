UK fans of Benny The Butcher received some disappointing news this weekend; the New York-born rapper has had to cancel some of his upcoming overseas shows after running into trouble with the law, as per HipHopDX.

On Saturday, April 9th, the 37-year-old hopped on Twitter to update his fans, writing, "UK shows cancelled based on 'old FBI reports' and a new felony charge I just caught last week [that] y'all won't find out about until my documentary."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Thankfully, Benny was able to confirm that he'll still be "Goin to Amsterdam and Paris for sure" to perform tracks from Tana Talk and Burden of Proof, among other projects.

The Griselda artist has always been open about his troubled past – during an interview last year he got candid about leaving the world of dealing drugs to take himself more seriously as a rapper. "I got into [selling] being from a neighbourhood that was blanketed with it," he shared.

"The whole history of the neighbourhood was about drug dealing. It was a drug-dealing block and I was born on that block. When my mom birthed me, I was brought home from the hospital on that block. So the hustlers outside was doing what they was doing," he told HipHopDX.

"As I grew up, those dudes was my friends, those dudes turned into my brothers, so I did what they did. It’s just the path I chose at the time. I got three felonies. I’ve been back and forth, in and out of prison."

American fans will be able to see the "Super Plug" hitmaker on tour alongside Conway The Machine and Westside Gunn kicking off in May.

In other news, late last month, Benny The Butcher found himself in the midst of some online beef with Freddie Gibbs – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for news updates on your favourite artists.

