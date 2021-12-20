Over the weekend, former Vine sensation-turned-fighter, Jake Paul delivered a mean KO to former UFC champion, Tyron Woodley. The upset came 2:12 of the sixth round in a rematch at Amalie Arena. A relatively boring bout, Paul gave the crowd some excitement, giving Woodley a one-punch knockout. The recent fight was a follow-up to their split decision fight back in August of this year in Cleveland. Saturday's fight even included a clause that Woodley would receive an extra $500,000 if he knocked out Paul. Unfortunately, the fight didn't sway in Woodley's favor.

Since the event, there have been a few theories surrounding the fight. Griselda rapper Benny the Butcher tapped into Instagram with his own thoughts. "Lemme tell y'all this, how many of y'all motherf*ckers believe in that Jake Paul Woodley sh*t? Come one, let's be real here man. Come on man. It's a gimmick man, they juicing us man. It's done," Benny responded in his latest IG post.

Since his debut, Paul has struggled to receive serious support from both UFC fans and fighters. After weeks of banter, the newbie went head-to-head in a highly anticipated fight against Floyd Mayweather back in June. The two went eight rounds in Miami, Florida with no official winner even though Mayweather outboxed Logan in skill and hits landed. Since his fight with Paul, Woodley has denied retiring despite the surprising KO from Paul. As of now, there is no talk about another potential rematch. As the theories continue to roll in, what do you think?





