Benny The Butcher previewed an upcoming collaboration with Drake during his set at The Summer Smash Festival in Chicago, Sunday, giving fans a glimpse at the two rappers' long-awaited joint effort.

"Sent @Drake a record and I kno imma wanna drop it soon as he send it back," Benny tweeted back in February 2020.

Benny only played Drake's verse for a few seconds before cutting the audio saying, "you can't play everything." The Buffalo rapper did not go into any further detail as to when to expect the track.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Drake has also been tight-lipped regarding his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, which is expected to drop before the end of summer. DJ Khaled recently teased that the release of the project is imminent, sounding the alarm in a post on Instagram, last week.

"LET JAH RISE and all his enemies scatter!" Khaled captioned a picture of the two. "SOUND THE ALARM OF LOVE. CERTIFIED SOON COME! PON YOUR [DOME] Spelling B time again. HOW DO YOU SPELL CLB SOON COMING PON YOUR HEAD TOP. D.R.A.K.E."

It's also been rumored that Drake and Kanye will drop their respective projects, CLB and Donda, at the same time and go head-to-head.

Check out Benny's new snippet below.

