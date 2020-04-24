Benny The Butcher Taps Rick Hyde & Heem For Savage "Da Mob/Quarantine"

Griselda has been absolutely decimating the rap game, and today marks yet another milestone for the collective. This time, the news centers around Benny The Butcher, who has officially signed a new deal with E One for his Black Soprano Family collective. The deal will ensure albums from BSF artists Rick Hyde and Heem, who join The Butcher on his brand new single "Da Mob/Quarantine."

Given that we've come to associate Benny's brand with bars, it's no surprise to see his artists carry on the tradition. Setting things off is longtime Griselda affiliate Rick Hyde, who slides over the production with a sharpened flow. Heem steps up next, proving more than capable of keeping stride with hard-hitting lines and reflections on street violence. The latter half of the two-part track centers around Benny, elevated in status as he absolutely tears a melancholic sample to smithereens.

If you have any love for what Benny brings to the table, be sure to support his latest endeavor and keep a watchful eye for the upcoming slew of BSF content -- including albums from Rick Hyde, Heem, and of course, the Butcher himself.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Y'all still get regular checks, that ain't how you measure success

You the type to catch a run, be done, and beg your connect

I never regret the work I put in, it led to respect

Nevertheless, n***s still die for less than a threat