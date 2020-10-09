mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Benny The Butcher Taps Lil Wayne & Big Sean For Fire Single "Timeless"

Erika Marie
October 09, 2020 00:41
817 Views
210
10
Benny The ButcherBenny The Butcher
Benny The Butcher

Timeless
Benny The Butcher Feat. Lil Wayne & Big Sean

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (10)
Rate
Audience Rating
10 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Buffalo emcee also recently shared that his next album, "Burden of Proof," is coming soon.


When Benny The Butcher enters the arena, it's already expected that whatever he has in store is going to grab attention, but adding Lil Wayne and Big Sean to the mix has Hip Hop fans playing the Buffalo rapper's latest single on repeat. On Friday (October 9), Benny returned to the scene with another single, "Timeless" produced by Hit-Boy with features from Sean Don and Weezy. On Instagram, Benny The Butcher shared that the track will be included on his next album, Burden of Proof.

"I haven’t dropped a solo project since June 21st 2019 and I feel like my sh*t been the Most Anticipated Album of the year," the rapper wrote. "I kno the streets need this one so FRIDAY I’m droppin my first single off BURDEN OF PROOF 'TIMELESS' and I kno some of y’all heard the leak Thts cool cause then u kno the 3rd verse was open and y’all ain’t here tht  me and @hitboy not playin." Stream "Timeless" and let us know what rhymes were standouts.

Quotable Lyrics

I got pistols I just cleaned, I been tryna get dirty with you
I got n*ggas on my team that ain't tryna swap jerseys with you
I pop it, that thirty hit you, them shots from the thirty whistle
Watchin' movies with a b*tch that wouldn't watch a commercial with you

Benny The Butcher
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  21  0
  10
  817
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Benny The Butcher Lil Wayne Big Sean burden of proof
10 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Benny The Butcher Taps Lil Wayne & Big Sean For Fire Single "Timeless"
210
10
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject