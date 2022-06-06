mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Benny The Butcher Spits Over K-Dot's "We Cry Together" On New Single Dedicated To Buffalo Mass Shooting

Hayley Hynes
June 06, 2022 13:43
Welcome to the States
Benny The Butcher

Benny is raising money for those impacted by the Tops Supermarket tragedy last month.


American headlines have been riddled with tragedy after tragedy in recent weeks, with the mass shooting that took place at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York leaving 10 dead followed by a similar incident at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, and another one in Philadelphia.

With so much sadness surrounding us, many have been looking for a way to help, and thankfully, Benny the Butcher is providing one. On Monday, June 6th, he shared "Welcome to the States," a YouTube exclusive single that finds him rapping over the beloved beat from Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers hit, "We Cry Together."


Rather than emulate a toxic relationship, as K-Dot did with his guest, Taylour Paige, Benny rapped about how senseless gun violence in America has made it a less than pleasant place to be, particularly for Black people.

"Benny's politically charged lyrics aim to raise money for those affected by the tragic mass shooting that took place on May 14th at Tops Supermarket," the video's caption reads, already having earned over 1K likes in just an hour.

As TMZ notes, The Butcher and his Black Soprano Family have also connected with Kat and Nolan Cartwright, who helped them design a limited edition t-shirt drop that will see 100% of the proceeds going to the Buffalo Survivors Fund – get yours here, while supplies last, and stream "Welcome to the States" below. 

Quotable Lyrics:

Welcome to the States, where we dying of our skin colour and race

Ideologies formed on hate, now the grocery stores ain't safe

Benny The Butcher new music new single new song Welcome to the States we cry together Kendrick Lamar Buffalo mass shooting rip
