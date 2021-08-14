Benny The Butcher Snaps On "Pyrex Picasso" Joint "Flood The Block"

Benny The Butcher has been one of the most consistent artists in hip-hop over the last few years, so it should come as absolutely no surprise that his latest release is full of quality songs. On Friday, Benny came through with his brand new EP called Pyrex Picasso, and there are some undeniable bangers to be found here. One of the standout tracks is a song called "Flood The Block" which features some incredible sampling.

Considering this is a Benny The Butcher song, you can expect quite a few clever bars about drug-dealing and living a fast life that comes with some very harsh realities. Benny's word play is on point here and there is no doubt that he's on top of his game when it comes to his pen. If you're a Benny fan, you're most certainly going to like this latest effort.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pound in y'all lap, ridin', dressed down in all black

And that gangster shit you warn don't come out 'til y'all rap

And that old work you put in don't count 'cause y'all rats, uh

Bimmer weavin' between cars, got me breathin' hard