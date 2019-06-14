Benny The Butcher is, by his own admission, "here to motivate the streets." Yesterday, he certainly lived up to his promise with yesterday's single "18 Wheeler," a dose of premium drug raps with King Push in a supporting role. Now, Benny has come through with the full tracklist of his upcoming project The Plugs I Met, a seven-track odyssey through Buffalo's underground. While Benny is more than capable of carrying a project on his own merit, he's assembled a stack guest-list of contributors, many of whom adhere to a script principle of bars over bullshit. Look for appearances from Black Thought, Conway The Machine, Pusha T, Jadakiss, 38 Spesh, and more.

The production is set to be equally gully, with instrumental work handled by Alchemist, Daringer, Beat Butcha and DJ Shay. Though it might have been nice to see a longer project from The Butcher, The Plugs I Met represents a rare breed of hip-hop, which means we'll take whatever we can get. Look for nothing short of raw street reflections, a wave in that Buffalo's emerging scene has come to specialize. Look for the project when it hits on June 21st, and peep the tracklist below.



1. Intro Skit

2. Crowns For Kings ft. Black Thought [Prod. DJ Shay]

3. Sunday School ft. 38 Spesh & Jadakiss [Prod. Daringer]

4. Dirty Harry ft. RJ Payne & Conway The Machine [Prod. Daringer & Beat Butcha]

5. Took The Money To The Plug's House [Prod. The Alchemist]

6. 18 Wheeler ft. Pusha T [Prod. DJ Shay]

7. 5 To 50 ft. India [Prod. The Alchemist]