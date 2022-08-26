Benny The Butcher appears to be doing his best to provoke his frequent online sparring partner, Freddie Gibbs, though the 37-year-old New York native's latest tactics don't appear to be working so well.

In case you missed it, on Thursday (August 25), The Butcher hopped on Twitter in an attempt to add fuel to the ongoing chain snatching feud fire by posting compromising pictures of Gibbs' girlfriend (@thefitmamii on Instagram) in compromising positions.

Freddie Gibbs in 2021 -- Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

"@FreddieGibbs [you] gotta be careful... She'll put [that] tongue anywhere," the "Johnny P's Caddy" hitmaker wrote yesterday with a photo of his opp's partner performing oral sex alongside one of her licking her man's bald head.

While the tweet has received nearly 4K likes, Gibbs doesn't seem bothered by Benny's behaviour. "Oh yeah fam, I knew my girl did porn when I met her," he wrote back.

"Y'all some detectives tho. Try again champ @getBenny. [You] wish yo wife was this bad fam. I seen her, she ain't it."





For her part, Gibbs' girlfriend took the opportunity to thank the Buffalo-born spitter for sending more fans her way. "Thanks, @getbenny," she wrote on Instagram when sharing a screenshot of the incriminating tweet. "I was wondering where all those new subscribers were coming from."

If you've been keeping up with the two rapper's recent beef, it was reignited after The Butcher shared a video of him wearing one of Gibbs' chains that was snatched during an altercation back in May.

"Ayo, MC Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. That’s what got your head punched in the first time," he told the camera. "Talking about shit you ain’t have nothing to do with. Real shit. N*ggas dragged you by your chain. N*ggas took this [chain] off your bitch neck. You pussy, n*gga."

See what else Benny The Butcher had to say below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.





[Via]