Benny The Butcher, Rick Hyde, & G Herbo Breeze Through "Alone"

We're not sure that Benny The Butcher has ever missed on a track, and he's back with another home run. Benny and his fellow Black Soprano Family cohort Rick Hyde have linked for another noteworthy track as they dropped off "Alone." The single features a look from chart-topping Chicago artist G Herbo was has been relishing in fatherhood once again after his fiancée Taina Williams gave birth to their baby boy months ago.

Benny is one of the hardest working emcees in the industry as he delivers tracks regularly, and as we continue to wait on that phantom collaboration with Drake that he's holding onto so tightly, we're welcoming "Alone" with open arms. The New York rapper stays true to his reputation with hard bars and witty rhymes, so stream "Alone" and let us know what you think about this one.

Quotable Lyrics

I always got this feelin' from the money when I dealt it

If we talkin' smoke, I want it all like I'm selfish

Don't know if I'ma fry or I'ma grill it like it's shellfish

Had the stakeouts with Orlando in a lobster on Atlantic

You won't get this opportunity like runnin' out of chances