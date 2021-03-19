Today is a good day for Griselda fans, and fans of lyricism in general -- though it's likely there's a staggering amount of crossover between both groups. Benny The Butcher has officially dropped off the sequel to his acclaimed 2018 album, and The Plugs I Met 2 finds him bringing the legendary Harry Fraud in to handle the entirety of the production.

Following the album's release, Benny took a moment to catch up with Nadeska Alexis on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio show Rap Life Radio. During the conversation, The Butcher shed some light on his experience working with Harry Fraud, which happened to come with the added benefit of a posthumous Chinx verse -- among other positives.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

"Hit-Boy’s process was a little similar to Harry’s, but it’s little small differences," reflects The Butcher, referencing his experience crafting last year's Burden Of Proof. "It might be from how many blunts we smoke or what we do before we start recording to what we do after. With Harry, the vibe was always right. We get in there, we order a bunch of food, we smoke and we talking, we laughing, people were even playing 2K. In the middle of all that, I’m just sitting back and crafting words. I know the prestigious things Harry worked on, and I’m just trying to live up to that.”

He also opens up about landing a verse from the late Chinx, an addition that was hooked up by the album's prolific producer. "Harry came up with the idea," explains Benny. "He had a Chinx verse that he had, he was like yo, what you think about if I do that? I was like that would be crazy. And it came out like we were in the studio together. I don’t know what time that verse was from, but I know it fit perfectly.”

For more from Benny, be sure to check out the entire conversation with Nadeska below. And naturally, go support the man by streaming The Plugs I Met 2 right here, featuring guest appearances from 2 Chainz, French Montana, Jim Jones, Chinx, and more.