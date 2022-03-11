Benny The Butcher Returns With "Tana Talk 4" Ft. J. Cole, Diddy, Westside Gun, Conway The Machine & More

Def Jam emcee Benny The Butcher is back with another installment to his famed series of projects where he continues to prove why his pen game is unmatched. The Buffalo legend has been busy not only working on new music, but carving out his placement in several other spaces including his BSF label imprint, acting career, and sports marketing firm. Even as he has his hands in several bags, Benny The Butcher remains a dominating force in Hip Hop and cements his position as an icon on Tana Talk 4.

“With Tana Talk 4 I have a chip on my shoulder. No one thinks I can recreate that energy. I’m not trying to create the same energy, but TT3 was who I was then, what I was going through. The things you hear me talking about on Tana Talk 4, is me now and who I’ve become,” Benny said. “It’s special to me because I get to talk about things that I would never talk about on any other project. Tana Talk is the series where you get me, my deepest, darkest feelings. I’m sure people are going to be surprised at the things I’m saying on TT4, but they are also going to get an inside look at things.”

The album features looks from J. Cole, Diddy, Stove God Cooks, Boldy James, Conway The Machine, 38 Spesh, and Westside Gunn. Check out production credits below before streaming Tana Talk 4 and sharing your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Johnny P's Caddy (feat. J. Cole) [Prod. Alchemist]

2. Back 2x (feat. Stove God Cooks) [Prod. Daringer & Beat Butcha]

3. Super Plug [Prod. Alchemist]

4. Weekends In The Perry's (feat. Boldy James) [Prod. Alchemist]

5. 10 More Commandments (feat. Diddy) [Prod. Daringer, Beat Butcha]

6. Tyson vs. Ali (feat. Conway the Machine) [Prod. Daringer]

7. Uncle Bun (feat. 38 Spesh) [Prod. Daringer]

8. Thowy's Revenge [Prod. Alchemist]

9. Billy Joe [Prod. Alchemist]

10. Guerrero (feat. Westside Gunn) [prod. Daringer & Beat Butcha]

11. Bust A Brick Nick [prod. Alchemist]

12. Mr. Chow Hall [Prod. Alchemist]