Benny The Butcher Returns As "Mr. Pyrex Man" In BSF's Latest Single

Having released three projects in the span of nine months, Benny The Butcher has had an incredibly prolific year, and now it appears that the Butcher is coming to keep his foot on the necks of his competition all throughout 2022 as well. On Friday, the Black Soprano Family Records co-founder returned with a hard-hitting track called "Mr. Pyrex Man."

According to the emcee — who was recently featured on HNHH's Top 10 Hottest Freestyles Of 2021 — the single serves as the first song from BSF's forthcoming album, titled LONG LIVE DJ SHAY.





"This what @djshaybsf would’ve wanted this where I take off and create more distance between me and the rest of the pack this where I show growth and level up as a BOSS…AGAIN," Benny wrote in the LONG LIVE DJ SHAY album announcement. "This where I stamp this B$F shit for good I gave this album my full attention so it’s LIKE THAT then after this by the time TT4 drop right after I’ll be top 3 in this shit uncontested if I’m not already."

Check out Benny The Butcher's "Mr. Pyrex Man" below and be on the lookout for LONG LIVE DJ SHAY at the top of 2022.

Quotable Lyrics

What y'all niggas know about the streets on the internet talkin' freely?

Never touched this kind of paper and secretly, you wanna be me

Your hustle off completely, but I'm readin' off a cheat sheet

Stacked a couple hundred neatly, my team goin' for a threepeat