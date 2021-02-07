Benny The Butcher Reps The Buffalo Bills In "Trade It All" Visual

Benny The Butcher is here with a music video to "Burden Of Proof" standout "Trade It All."

Benny The Butcher has been through a lot over these past 12 months although nothing has managed to stop him from continuing his impressive run. After a shooting incident in Houston a few months ago, Benny came right back with new music, all while promoting his October 2020 album Burden Of Proof, which proved to be one of the best projects of the year. To celebrate the success of the album, Benny has made one of the project's standouts, "Trade It All," the latest single to come off of the tape. As is standard with most singles, the song now has a music video, and if you're a Buffalo Bills fan, this is a must-watch.

Throughout this video, Benny can be seen riding around Buffalo while going to various landmarks. The artist has always made it a point to shout out Buffalo in his music, and this visual is yet another homage to his city. Perhaps the most impressive shots here come from inside of Bills Stadium as Benny sits on a director's chair on the Bills logo. It's a triumphant picture and yet another indicator of just how beloved Benny is in the city.