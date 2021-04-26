It's clear that the late legend DMX respected the Griselda movement, having officially enlisted the talents of Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher for his upcoming studio album. Now, that project will be a posthumous release, and hip-hop has been left in a continuous state of mourning ever since X passed away at the beginning of April.

Over the weekend, around the same time X's casket was being taken on a final ride through his home city of New York, Benny The Butcher took to Instagram to reflect on his first time meeting the Ruff Ryder. You may recall last February, when a clip surfaced in which Benny, X, and Zoey Dollaz were vibing out to unreleased music in a parking lot. Evidently, there's plenty of interesting backstory where that particular meeting is concerned.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"A couple months ago was my first time meeting X," reflects The Butcher, sharing a picture of he and DMX from that same day. "He was pullin up but was takin forever and I had some important shit to do and a flight to catch. @therealnoreaga was like u gotta miss tht flight this X so I miss that one and whole other one waitin to meet the Dog my boy @zoeydollaz booked a third one for me and I caught tht it was worth it cuz we kicked it played his album & my shit in the Parkin lot for hours eatin caviar smokin and drinking ace and talkin our shit RIP DMX."

Though the circumstances surrounding DMX's new album have changed, many fans are still excited to see the project arrive, if only to spend a little more time with one of the greatest rappers to ever do it. In addition to Benny, Gunn, and Conway, X's untitled project will feature appearances from Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Bono, Pop Smoke, Usher, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, and more.

Check out Benny's reflective post below. Long live DMX.